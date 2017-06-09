Quad seized in Hartford, driver arrested

The Hartford Police Department has arrested a driver and seized a quad on Friday.

The arrest took place on Babcock Street on Friday morning.

Police said the quad was headed to the impound.

HPD arrest quad driver on Babcock St. Quad headed for uncertain destiny in the HPD impound. pic.twitter.com/DT8E7aVbkp — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) June 9, 2017

Police are expected to release more details later on Friday.

