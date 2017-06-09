'Offer up' iPhone sale turns into robbery in Hartford

Raekwon Gaines was arrested in connection with a robbery that began under the guise of an iPhone sale off the website Offer Up. (Hartford police)

An iPhone sale that began on a website turned into a robbery the led to the arrest of a Hartford man.

Police said 21-year-old Raekwon Gaines faces a list of charges following the incident, which happened on March 11.

Around 7 p.m., a victim reported that he was supposed to meet up with someone on Main Street to buy the phone. The arrangement was made through the website "Offer Up."

There, the victim said he was approached by three suspects, one of which had a gun.

The armed suspect struck the victim with the gun, took possession of a number of personal items and money and stole the victim's vehicle.

Detectives were able to identify one of the suspects as Gaines.

An arrest warrant was approved.

Gaines was arrested on Wednesday at a Barbour Street address.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.

Police said robberies like this which stem from websites like Offer Up and Craigslist continue to be a problem for them.

They continue to recommend using a safe parking lot for transactions, like the Hartford Police Department lot.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.