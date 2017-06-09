Man arrested for erratic driving, stripping down in front of Hartford convenience store

A man faces charges after police said his erratic driving ended with him getting naked on top of his vehicle at a convenience store.

Police said the man, whom they did not identify, circled an intersection in his vehicle Friday afternoon, crashed into a curb and left one person hurt.

The man evaded officers at first.

Then, he stopped in front of the 7-Eleven on Park Road and Prospect Street on the Hartford-West Hartford line.

Police said he got on top of his vehicle and disrobed.

He was eventually subdued and is awaiting charges.

Police said they found drugs, including PCP, in his car.

They also said he was wanted on bond out of New Britain.

Police said they expected to release more details later.

