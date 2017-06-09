No one injured after school bus fire closes I-84 in Hartford

A school bus caught on fire on Interstate 84 eastbound in Hartford. (CT DOT)

No children were on the bus when it caught on fire. (Jane Vignone)

A school bus caught on fire on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Hartford on Friday afternoon.

All eastbound lanes were closed between exits 46 and 48 after a fire around 2 p.m.

There were no children on the bus and no injuries were reported by the driver to police.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

