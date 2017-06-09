Lakewood Park Beach in Waterbury reopens on Friday

With the temperatures set to reach the 90s, Lakewood Park Beach will be open this weekend

Just in time for the upcoming heat wave, Waterbury's Lakewood Park Beach was back open on Friday.

There were concerns that bacteria levels would keep it closed for the weekend.

Hannah Tomolonius had Lakewood Park Beach all to herself on Friday.

"This is a beautiful park,” Tomolonius said. "I lay out in the sun. It’s really nice."

But, Tomolonius said she knows it will be a different story this weekend. Across the state, plenty of people will be looking for any way to keep cool with temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. It will be no different in the Brass City, where Mayor Neil O'Leary said the beach at Lakewood Park will be open.

"It’s a popular place for the kids to go with their families,” O'Leary said.

But a few weeks ago, O'Leary said it didn't look likely.

“We've traditionally had an issue up at Lakewood park with elevated bacteria and of course its early on in the season, so far so good,” O'Leary said. “We're hoping it stays that way for the rest of the summer."

The Lakewood Park Beach is the only place to swim in the city this weekend. While the sprinkler and splash pads throughout the city will be open, the pools won't be for another two weeks.

As for her plans this weekend, Tomolonius said she'll be back.

"Definitely, it’s going to be 90 degrees,” Tomolonius said. "It’s going to be hot, so I think there is going to be a lot of people here."

The beach will be staffed with lifeguards from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.