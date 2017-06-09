Officer-involved shooting in Canton; police continue to search for suspect

Police are searching for the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Canton on Friday night.

The incident started when a motor vehicle stop on Collins View Road around 8 p.m. Police said an unidentified officer “discharged his firearm in the line of duty.”

Police said the unidentified suspect fled that area in a vehicle. Investigators did not release a description of the vehicle on Saturday morning.

After the incident, the officer was taken to a local hospital for “evaluation.”

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Hartford Office of the State’s Attorney and being assisted by the State Police Major Crime Squad.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Connecticut State Police at 860-685-8190 or Canton Police Department at 860-693-0221.

