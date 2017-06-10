Showers and thunderstorms possible for Saturday; temperatures in 90s possible for tomorrow

While showers were possible for Saturday, the heat comes to Connecticut on Sunday.

Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron said showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday.

"Today will not be perfect. A Bermuda High offshore will be strengthening and its resultant southwesterly flow will continue to pump warm and humid air into Connecticut," Cameron said.

High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s on Saturday. But, Cameron said while it will be warm on Saturday, the heat is coming on Sunday.

"It will become downright hot with highs inland reaching the lower to perhaps middle 90s under a mostly sunny sky," Cameron said.

Sunday will likely kick off of the second heat wave of the season. The first heat wave was from May 17-19.

High temperatures for Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the 90s. Those temperatures combined with the southwest winds will lead to poor air quality on Sunday and Monday.

Officials Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection warned residents about elevated levels of ozone in the state on Sunday and Monday. These elevated levels will be "unhealthy for sensitive groups." This means that people, most likely children and residents with asthma or other respiratory diseases, could "experience respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort," DEEP said.

“Unhealthy, ozone levels like those forecasted for this weekend will continue as a result of federal inaction and Connecticut citizens need to pay attention to recommended actions to protect their health,” DEEP Commissioner Rob Klee said in a statement on Friday.

There were 31 “bad air” days in Connecticut last year while this year, the DEEP reports there have been three "bad air" days.

The DEEP recommended the following items for “bad air” days:

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioners to 78o

“Wait ‘til 8” to use energy intensive appliances like washing machines, dryers and dishwashers

Refueling your lawn mower and cutting the grass before noon

Driving less by carpooling, vanpooling or using public transit

Telecommuting if possible

Refueling your vehicle after dusk and never idling a vehicle unnecessarily

Refraining from recreational wood burning.

