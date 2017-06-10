PD: Manchester woman in critical condition after being hit by car

A woman is in critical condition after police said she was hit by a motor vehicle in Manchester on Friday night.

Police said 38-year-old, Shelley Oski, of Manchester, was walking near the intersection of Main and Center streets around 8:30 p.m.

Oski was hit by a vehicle and then after being treated by paramedics, she was rushed to Hartford Hospital with what police called “serious injuries.”

The driver of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man from Manchester, was “cooperating with the investigation.” The driver did not report any injuries to police.

The crash is under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-643-3342.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.