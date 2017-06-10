2 taken to hospital after stabbing in New London

Police are investigating a stabbing in New London on Friday night.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing at an undisclosed location just before 7:30. Police said when they arrived at the home one person had been stabbed in the chest.

The victim was initially taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. Another person was also taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Police did not release the extent of injuries to those involved in the incident.

The name, age, and gender of the victim was not released by police.

If you have any information about this incident you're asked to call the New London Police Department.

