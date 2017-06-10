PD: Woman accused in New London stabbing

Police are investigating a stabbing in New London on Friday night.

Officers were called to a report of a stabbing at an undisclosed location just before 7:30. Police said when they arrived at the home one person had been stabbed in the chest.

The victim was initially taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. Another person was also taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. Police did not release the extent of injuries to those involved in the incident.

Later on Saturday, police said 59-year-old Marilyn Cruz was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, breach of peace, and violation of a protective order.

If you have any information about this incident you're asked to call the New London Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.