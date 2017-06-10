Significant police presence ahead of rallies in Waterbury

There was a significant police presence in Waterbury ahead of Saturday morning's protest. (WFSB)

A national organization against Sharia's Law plans to hold a rally in Waterbury on Saturday morning.

ACT for America has a march planned for Saturday in Waterbury along with nearly three dozen other cities nationwide. The march against Sharia takes aim at what Muslims call the guidelines of their religion.

“We, at ACT for America, are committed to protecting women and children from Sharia Law and its impact on Muslim women and children including honor killing and Female Genital Mutilation. We must ensure that every woman and child enjoy the protection afforded by the U.S. Constitution,” ACT for America said in a statement this week.

“I think it’s vital when we see hatred bigotry in any of its forms that we stand together as faith communities,” Islamic Association of Greater Hartford President Raza Mansoor said.

Aside from Saturday ACT for America march in Waterbury, there is also a counter march organized by the Muslim community and their supporters.

Gov. Dannel Malloy joined faith leaders at a mosque in Berlin on Friday night to stand against an upcoming rally.

“I want to publicly condemn what they're doing on behalf of myself, my family,” Malloy said.

The governor was just one of several speaking out against the group.

“We need to teach them we need to sit with them we need to call them in our mosques and we should teach them what sharia means,” Newington resident Saeed Rahman, who is mosque member, said.

The Waterbury Police Department has met with both groups and expect peaceful demonstrations, but are adding extra officers.

"Police have met with the organizers of each group and have gone over some ground rules," said Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary. "We're hoping for peaceful protests, rallies, and we've encouraged open lines of communication with all the groups involved, I'm very hopeful it will go off smoothly."

O'Leary said the added cost of police for security will cost $20,000. There was a significant police presence ahead of the protest.

The march against Sharia begins at 10 a.m. at 235 Grand St. A Waterbury Muslim Community Outreach group will hold an informational session and rally at 267 Grand St.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.