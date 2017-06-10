Woman hit by train in Windsor Locks

A woman was hit by a train in Windsor Locks on Friday night. (Steven Bout)

A woman was injured after authorities said she was struck by a freight train in Windsor Locks on Friday night.

Authorities said an unidentified woman got too close to the tracks and was hit in the area of Main Street around 6:30 p.m.

The condition of the woman was not released by authorities.

Amtrak owns the tracks in that area, so the Amtrak police are investigating the incident.

The incident caused traffic delays for drivers in the area.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.