DPH: 4-month-old kitten in Waterbury tests positive for rabies

State health officials are warning people, who may have handled a kitten in Waterbury, to seek medical attention after the animal tested positive for rabies.

The warning comes from the Connecticut Department of Public Health after a 4-month-old kitten tested positive for rabies on Friday. The animal was off in the area of the Wal-Mart off of Route 69 between May 15 and May 29. The kitten died on Thursday.

DPH officials said rabies is "a viral disease primarily of animals caused by infection of the brain and spinal cord." People often get rabies from the bite of an infected animal.

DPH officials said rabies is a deadly disease and "once clinical signs appear, it can be prevented by thorough wound cleaning and timely medical treatment that includes administration of one dose of immune globulin (antibodies) and 4 doses of vaccine over 2 weeks."

Anyone who wants to know more about human rabies exposures is asked to call DPH at 860-509-7994.

