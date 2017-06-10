Death of Glastonbury man no longer suspicious, still under investigation

State and local police were on scene of a home in Glastonbury investigating a death. (WFSB)

Police are investigating the death of a 62-year-old man whose body was found at a home in Glastonbury on Friday night.

Monday, police identified the man as Thomas McAuliffe.

Officers were called to a home on Woodhaven Road around 8:30 p.m.

They initially called the death suspicious, however, after reviewing evidence and getting the answers to some questions, they backed off that assessment.

The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Squad is assisting the Glastonbury Police Department in the investigation.

Sgt. Corey Davis of the Glastonbury Police Department told Eyewitness News that the department is doing its due diligence.

Police cruisers were in the neighborhood until Saturday afternoon, but police said there was "no danger to the public."

Davis said officers are interviewing witnesses and the department is waiting on autopsy results.

The exact cause and manner of death is pending "further studies" by the medical examiner.

