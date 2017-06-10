Suspicious death in Glastonbury under investigation

Glenne Headly, the emmy-nominated actress, has died at age 62. Headly, an early member of the renowned Steppenwolf Theatre Company who went on to star in films and on TV, died Thursday night, according to her agent. She was 62. No cause of death or location was immediately available. She was known for her role with Warren Beatty in 1990's "Dick Tracy" as Tess Trueheart and was nominated for her role in "Lonesome Dove."