Suspicious death in Glastonbury under investigation

JUST IN

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Glastonbury on Friday night. 

Officers were called to a home on Woodhaven Road around 8:30 p.m. 

The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Squad is assisting the Glastonbury Police Department in the investigation. 

Police said there "no danger to the public." 

No further information was released by police. 

