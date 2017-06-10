Nearly two dozen kittens were abandoned outside of a veterinary center in Canton early Sunday morning.

Someone abandoned 21 kittens in Canton over the weekend. (WFSB)

Nearly 2 dozen kittens left outside of Canton veterinary center

Canton rescue asking for donations due to increasing vet bills

A rescue organization in Canton is asking for donations after taking more than dozen of kittens.

Animal Friends of Connecticut took in 21 kittens after the animals were stuffed into two crates and left by the steps of the 24-hour clinic early Sunday morning. The nearly two dozen kittens were abandoned outside of a veterinary center around 3 a.m.

Since Monday, one of the kittens has died and Animal Friends of Connecticut said all of them are sick with upper respiratory infections. There are currently two vets working to help care for those kittens.

Animal Friends of Connecticut is accepting tax deductible donations. People can send them directly to the vets

Canton Veterinary Emergency Center

135 Dowd Ave. Canton 06109

or

Avon Veterinary Clinic

328 W. Main St. Avon, 06001

Donaters must note the donations are for the Animal Friends of Connecticut.

People can also call the Animal Friends of Connecticut at 860-827-0381.

The kittens are too sick to be adopted at this time, according to the Animal Friends of Connecticut.

Information on AFOC can be found on its website here.

