Researchers map number of teen suicide attempts

Researchers at the University of Connecticut have created a map that looks at where in the state teenagers have attempted suicides in an effort to help determine where resources might be best used to address the issue.

A study by medical sociologist Robert Aseltine and statistician Kun Chen looked at five years of hospital data from 2010-2014 that identified 1,878 suicide deaths and attempts among teens ages 15-19.

The researchers then factored out several socio-economic variables and determined where in the state suicide attempts were higher or lower.

A suicide prevention manager with the state Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services says the state is using the data in a larger risk assessment of communities across Connecticut that will help determine where federal grant money will be spent.

