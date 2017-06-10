State police warn about carfentanil after positive tests in CT

CT Sate Police showed that 2 milligram dose of carfentanil is lethal and what it looks like when compared to the size of a penny.

Connecticut State Police are warning residents about synthetic opioid carfentanil following two positive test.

State police said carfentanil is about “100 times more potent than fentanyl which is 50 times more potent than heroin.” The synthetic opioid comes in several forms to include powder and tablet form, often being disguised as heroin.

“Fentanyl compounds can be absorbed through the skin or through inhalation and as such pose a great danger to first responders and anyone who may come in contact with it,” Connecticut State Police posted on their Facebook page.

Tests recently showed one case where two samples tested positive for carfentanil.

“As fentanyl compounds can resemble heroin or cocaine, extreme caution must be taken when handling suspected fentanyl compounds and should only be done by properly trained and equipped personnel.

Police said Naloxone is an antidote for opioid overdose and all Connecticut State Police troopers are equipped with it. The Naloxone can “reverse an overdose of carfentanil, fentanyl, or other opioids.”

