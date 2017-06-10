Seymour police search for armed and dangerous man wanted for 2 robberies

Police are searching for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with two robberies. (Seymour Police Department)

Police are searching for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with two robberies in Seymour on Saturday afternoon.

The robberies took place at Stop & Shop and the Tabacco Shop at Seybridge Plaza.

Police advised residents if they spotted the man not to approach him.

Anyone with any information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call the Seymour Police Department at PD 203-881-7601. Police said all tips will be kept confidential.

No further information was released by the Seymour Police Department.

