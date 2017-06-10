Seymour police search for armed and dangerous man wanted for 2 robberies

Police are searching for the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Canton on Friday night.More >
Police are searching for the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Canton on Friday night.More >
Police say a man died in a crash that happened in West Hartford on Thursday.More >
Police say a man died in a crash that happened in West Hartford on Thursday.More >
Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Glastonbury on Friday night.More >
Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home in Glastonbury on Friday night.More >
Police identified the sole operator of a dump truck that veered off the right side of Interstate 91 Northbound in Wethersfield.More >
Police identified the sole operator of a dump truck that veered off the right side of Interstate 91 Northbound in Wethersfield.More >
A woman is in critical condition after police said she was hit by a motor vehicle in Manchester on Friday night.More >
A woman is in critical condition after police said she was hit by a motor vehicle in Manchester on Friday night.More >
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
Two recent guests at a Las Vegas resort have contracted Legionnaires' disease, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Friday.More >
Two recent guests at a Las Vegas resort have contracted Legionnaires' disease, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Friday.More >
Glenne Headly, the emmy-nominated actress, has died at age 62. Headly, an early member of the renowned Steppenwolf Theatre Company who went on to star in films and on TV, died Thursday night, according to her agent. She was 62. No cause of death or location was immediately available. She was known for her role with Warren Beatty in 1990's "Dick Tracy" as Tess Trueheart and was nominated for her role in "Lonesome Dove."More >
Glenne Headly, the emmy-nominated actress, has died at age 62. Headly, an early member of the renowned Steppenwolf Theatre Company who went on to star in films and on TV, died Thursday night, according to her agent. She was 62. No cause of death or location was immediately available. She was known for her role with Warren Beatty in 1990's "Dick Tracy" as Tess Trueheart and was nominated for her role in "Lonesome Dove."More >
A tragic story has unfolded in Chicopee after an investigation revealed a murder-suicide happened on Thursday.More >
A tragic story has unfolded in Chicopee after an investigation revealed a murder-suicide happened on Thursday.More >
A mother bear was killed by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection after attacking a Simsbury woman earlier this week. Now there are concerns about what will happen to the mother bear's two cubs.More >
A mother bear was killed by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection after attacking a Simsbury woman earlier this week. Now there are concerns about what will happen to the mother bear's two cubs.More >