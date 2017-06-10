Parachutist disconnects main parachute from harness before landi - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Parachutist disconnects main parachute from harness before landing in Ellington

Posted: Updated:
ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

A parachutist disconnected their main parachute from harness before landing in Ellington on Saturday afternoon.

The parachutist landed in the area of Porter and Kibbe roads around 1:30 p.m. 

Authorities said the parachutist was not injured in the landing. 

The cutaway was seen falling by a 911 caller. 

Ellington firefighters and EMS were called to the scene. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.