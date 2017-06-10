Parachutist disconnects main parachute from harness before landing in Ellington

A parachutist disconnected their main parachute from harness before landing in Ellington on Saturday afternoon.

The parachutist landed in the area of Porter and Kibbe roads around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities said the parachutist was not injured in the landing.

ELLINGTON U/D: OIC reports "Cut-away" which refers to disconnecting the main parachute from harness in case of emergency. There are no inj. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) June 10, 2017

The cutaway was seen falling by a 911 caller.

ELLINGTON U/D: TN Dispatch took 1 911 call which stated a parachutist may have landed w/out deployed chute. It was the Cutaway seen falling. — Tolland County 911 (@TNDispatch) June 10, 2017

Ellington firefighters and EMS were called to the scene.

