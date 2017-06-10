One person killed in rollover on Interstate 395 in Norwich

State Police have closed the highway in order to respond to the accident. (Viewer Submission Photo)

One person is dead after a car rolled over on I-395 Southbound just south of exit 11 in Norwich on Saturday evening.

Police are diverting traffic off exit 11 on the highway as the highway is closed.

The accident took place around 7 p.m.

