Woman killed in crash on I-395 in Norwich

State Police have closed the highway in order to respond to the accident. (Viewer Submission Photo)

A woman was killed in a crash on I-395 Southbound just south of exit 11 in Norwich on Saturday evening.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m.

Police identified the woman who died as 32-year-old Rachel Durbin. She was a passenger in the car.

The driver of the car, identified as Gary Roode, was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

