Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash in East Granby

State police have closed the intersection of Route 20 and Route 187 in East Granby as they respond to a motorcycle crash with serious injuries.

The accident took place at 9:25 p.m. on Saturday evening, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation traffic map.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Metacomet Drive.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

