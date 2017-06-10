Serious injuries reported in motorcycle crash in East Granby

One person is dead after a car rolled over on I-395 Southbound just south of exit 11 in Norwich on Saturday evening.More >
Police are investigating a suspicious death of a 62-year-old man at a home in Glastonbury on Friday night.More >
Police are searching for the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting in Canton on Friday night.More >
Police say a man died in a crash that happened in West Hartford on Thursday.More >
Police identified the sole operator of a dump truck that veered off the right side of Interstate 91 Northbound in Wethersfield.More >
Two recent guests at a Las Vegas resort have contracted Legionnaires' disease, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Friday.More >
A woman is in critical condition after police said she was hit by a motor vehicle in Manchester on Friday night.More >
Connecticut State Police are warning residents about synthetic opioid carfentanil following two positive test. State police said carfentanil is about “100 times more potent than fentanyl which is 50 times more potent than heroin.”More >
Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.More >
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >
