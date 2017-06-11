Avon firefighters save bride and groom's wedding plans

A couple's wedding plans in Avon almost went up in flames before they were rescued by firefighters.

The Avon Volunteer Fire Department said the a trolley bus that was supposed to transport a wedding party caught fire outside of the West Avon Congregational Church.

Firefighters arrived at the scene but the fire had already been put out with an extinguisher on the bus and there were no injuries.

The crew took wedding photos with the bride and groom before giving them a ride to their party.

