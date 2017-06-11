Heat wave to continue on Monday

We hope you have those air conditioners on because the heat is here to stay for a little while.

An Air Quality Alert was issued for the whole state on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The heat started early on Sunday, with some towns seeing 80 degrees by 9:30 a.m.

"We have had a very warm day and we are destined for experiencing a stuffy night ahead," Meteorologist Mike Cameron said.

Sunday is expected to be the first day of a heat wave this week. The first heat wave happened May 17- 19.

Temperatures on Monday are expected to be in the mid-90s away from the shore.

“If the high temperature hits the expected 95, it will be the first time to do so in the month of June since June 29, 2012,” Cameron said.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection recommended the following items for “bad air” days:

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioners to 78o

“Wait ‘til 8” to use energy intensive appliances like washing machines, dryers and dishwashers

Refueling your lawn mower and cutting the grass before noon

Driving less by carpooling, vanpooling or using public transit

Telecommuting if possible

Refueling your vehicle after dusk and never idling a vehicle unnecessarily

Refraining from recreational wood burning.

For more information, click here.

Tuesday is hot and humid, but Tuesday is a "transition day."

The stretch of 90-degree weather appears to end after Tuesday as a cold front is expected.

Ahead of that cold front, showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s, and more comfortable weather returns on Thursday.

Showers are likely on Friday.

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.

