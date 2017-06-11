Parachutist dies after fall in Ellington

A parachutist has died after a "hard landing" in Ellington on Sunday morning.

Dispatchers said the incident happened around 11 a.m. at the “drop zone” of Ellington Airport.

LIFE STAR was called to the scene.

Police said the victim was identified as 62-year-old James Hansmann, of Springfield, Mass. He was taken to Hartford Hospital where he died.

Authorities said the parachute was functioning properly. Police said there is no criminal aspect to this incident.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.