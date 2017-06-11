Parachutist injured during fall in Ellington

A parachutist was injured during a fall in Ellington on Sunday morning.

Dispatchers said the fall happened around 11 a.m. at the “drop zone” of Ellington Airport.

Authorities were calling it a “hard landing.”

LIFE STAR was called to the scene, but dispatchers couldn’t say how serious the injuries were.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.