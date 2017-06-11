Hartford police investigate deadly shooting

Hartford police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday morning.

It happened on Enfield Street a little before 10:30 a.m.

Police said the victim is a 33-year-old man.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News that she heard shots fired on Sunday morning.

Police said this is the city's 12th homicide this year. Officers will be increasing patrols over the next few days to make sure the community feels safe, Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-757-4261.

