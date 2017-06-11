Women's healthcare bill falls short

A number of bills were introduced this legislative session on women's health.

One protecting pregnant women passed, but another supporting preventative care didn't.

As republican members of congress try to pass their own version of healthcare, Connecticut lawmakers worry about what won't be included.

"Women are greatly concerned about their health care but the men who love them are concerned about their healthcare as well,” said Democratic State Rep. Liz Linehan.

She pushed for two bills to expand health coverage for women.

One bill, which passed, protects pregnant women in the workplace from discrimination and provides breaks to help them keep working.

The other, which did not pass, is more extensive. It requires coverage for more prevention, like well-women visits for women under 65, screening for sexually transmitted diseases, breast cancer prevention, as well as domestic violence screening and counseling.

Advocates say Connecticut needs to step up and pass more legislation to protect women's health care.

Linehan is hoping her bill on preventive care will be included in the state budget when lawmakers return for a special session.

"We are talking about everything from mammogram coverage down to vaccines for children. The big hot button inside was contraception. We made sure it was covered but this bill did so much more for women and children, so ultimately families,” Linehan said.

The legislature ended its regular session Wednesday at midnight, and now they are headed for a special session.

Advocates plan to reintroduce the preventative care bill to be part of the state budget.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.