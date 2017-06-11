People beat Sunday's heat at the beach

Many people beat the heat by hitting the beach early Sunday morning.

Logan Evenski, 8, had a busy day at the beach planned on Sunday, but the second-grader had the right idea, to take breaks and stay cool.

"I'm wanting to build a big hole so I can stand in it and I can take some pictures, and I'm also wanting to build a nice, big sand castle,” Evenski said.

Hundreds of people escaped to Hammonasset Beach State Park Sunday morning, enjoying comfortable temperatures before the heat and humidity set in.

"I think this is absolutely what we've been waiting for, so I was excited to get here,” said Cristin Millen, of Ellington.

"We like getting here like between 8 and 8:30, and then we stay until like noon before it gets too hot,” said Diane Labanara of Chaplin.

On a hot day like Sunday, while it is so tempting to just dive into the water, you want to keep in mind that it is still very cold, with temperatures hovering between 57 and 61 degrees.

So, while plunging into the water isn’t for everyone, people were staying cool and safe by wearing sunscreen and wearing light clothing, hats and sunglasses.

Also on Sunday, several state parks had reached capacity by 2:30 p.m., including Rocky Neck State Park, Miller's Pond State Park, Gardner Lake State Park, Wadsworth Falls State Park, Silver Sands State Park, Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area and Hammonassett Beach State Park.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection posts on it's Twitter page when state parks reach capacity, here.

