Route 15 in New Haven reopens following crash

A one-car crash caused delays on part of Route 15 north in New Haven on Sunday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police reported lane closures at Exit 59 in New Haven.

A car went down an embankment, police said. Initially, police said an injury was reported but later said there were no injuries.

#cttraffic: UPDATE-Rt15 NB near exit 59(New Haven) right lane closed for 1 car accident off roadway w/ no injuries. pic.twitter.com/XN4jTJX391 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 11, 2017

The road has since reopened.

