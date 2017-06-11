Route 15 in New Haven reopens following crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 15 in New Haven reopens following crash

A one-car crash caused delays on part of Route 15 north in New Haven on Sunday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police reported lane closures at Exit 59 in New Haven.

A car went down an embankment, police said. Initially, police said an injury was reported but later said there were no injuries.

The road has since reopened.

