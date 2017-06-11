Crews search CT River for missing teen

Emergency crews are searching the CT River for a missing swimmer (WFSB)

Emergency crews were called to Haddam Meadows State Park on Sunday for the report of a missing swimmer.

The call was reported before 5:30 p.m.

Crews are searching for a 17-year-old from Meriden who they said got swept away from shore.

Several local fire departments along with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the area and are searching for the teen.

Connecticut State Police said its Trooper One helicopter and dive team were also requested to the Haddam Meadows boat launch.

DEEP says they are looking for a 17-year-old male from Meriden that was swept away from shore at the Haddam Meadows State Park pic.twitter.com/XVdNdTZ7wx — David McKay (@DavidMcKayTV) June 12, 2017

The U.S. Coast Guard has also been called in to help search.

Haddam Meadows State Park is located on Route 154 and comes up on the west bank of the Connecticut River.

A better look at the search on the CT River for the missing swimmer. pic.twitter.com/nhwSUiHbwi — David McKay (@DavidMcKayTV) June 12, 2017

