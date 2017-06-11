Emergency crews called to CT River for person under water

Emergency crews were called to Haddam Meadows State Park on Sunday for the report of a person under water.

The call was reported before 5:30 p.m.

Connecticut State Police said it's Trooper One helicopter and dive team were also requested to the Haddam Meadows boat launch.

Haddam Meadows State Park is located on Route 154.

No further details were immediately available.

