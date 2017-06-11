Emergency crews search CT River for missing swimmer

Emergency crews are searching the CT River for a missing swimmer (WFSB)

Emergency crews were called to Haddam Meadows State Park on Sunday for the report of a missing swimmer.

The call was reported before 5:30 p.m.

Several local fire departments along with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the area.

Connecticut State Police said its Trooper One helicopter and dive team were also requested to the Haddam Meadows boat launch.

The U.S. Coast Guard has also been called in to help search.

Haddam Meadows State Park is located on Route 154 and comes up on the west bank of the Connecticut River.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.