Simsbury opens cooling centers ahead of heat wave

Simsbury has opened up cooling centers ahead of an expected heat wave (WFSB)

Sunday was just the beginning of the expected second heat wave of the year.

To help keep residents cool, the Simsbury Public Library was open for the hottest part of the day until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The library is offering a cool place for people over the next two days, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees or higher for the beginning of the week.

"I'm going from AC to AC and trying to stay indoors as much as possible,” said Don Bloomfield of Simsbury.

"Well we tried studying outside but it was a bit hotter than expected so we came inside to keep cool in the library and it was just a great resource,” said Taylor Ann Viberg, of Granby.

The senior center will also be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I guess we will definitely be staying in contact with our grandparents. It's definitely time to start putting our air conditioners in because we aren't prepared for the heat at all in my house,” said Erin Keener of Granby.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is also warning that there will be poor air quality and it will be more severe in urban areas.

This could make for more difficult breathing for children and seniors that already have respiratory problems.

"I was supposed to play golf tomorrow, and we canceled because of the heat wave. So, I'm not happy,” said Don Bloomfield of Simsbury.

Anyone planning on working outside over the next few days should do so early in the day, because peak air pollution hours are between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

