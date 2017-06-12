Air quality alert issued; cooling centers open

With temperatures climbing in the 90s again on Monday, Ellington and Simsbury are opening centers so people can take a break from the heat.

The Simsbury Public Library served as a cooling shelter on Sunday too and it will do the same on Monday from 9:30 a.m. 8:30 p.m.

The senior center in Eno Memorial Hall is another place people will be able to cool off over the next couple of days. It's opening its doors at 8:30 a.m.

With the stifling heat, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has put out a warning for poor air quality. It is urging people with sensitive breathing conditions limit their time outside, especially between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Information about the forecast can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.