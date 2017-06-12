Norwalk closes schools early due to heat

Norwalk Public Schools will dismiss four middle schools and a handful of elementary schools early Monday due to the forecasted heat.

School officials said in addition to all of the middle schools, the following elementary schools will dismiss 2 hours early: Cranbury, Kendall, Naramake, Rowayton, Silvermine, Tracey and Wolfpit.

All other schools will have normal hours on Monday.

School officials made the decision as temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s.

