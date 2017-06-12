Schools dismissing early because of the heat

Two school districts announced early dismissals because of the impending heat.

Hebron Public Schools announced that they will be dismissing at 1:10 p.m. on Monday.

It posted the announcement on its Twitter account.

Due to the heat, the Hebron Public Schools will be dismissed at 1:10 today. — Hebron Schools (@HebronSchoolsCT) June 12, 2017

That system wasn't the only one with a dismissal announcement.

Norwalk Public Schools will dismiss four middle schools and a handful of elementary schools early Monday due to the forecasted heat.

School officials said in addition to all of the middle schools, the following elementary schools will dismiss 2 hours early: Cranbury, Kendall, Naramake, Rowayton, Silvermine, Tracey and Wolfpit.

All other schools will have normal hours on Monday.

Ellington Public Schools also moved its field day from Tuesday to Wednesday because of "the impending thunderstorms and heat wave."

School officials made the decision as temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.