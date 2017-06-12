Search continues for swept-away teen in Haddam

Crews began searching for a 17-year-old boy after he jumped into the Connecticut River in Haddam on Sunday night. (WFSB)

Emergency crews said they will be back out on the waters of the Connecticut River on Monday morning to continue the search for a 17-year-old Meriden boy.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the teen drove into the river in Haddam on Sunday night to try and rescue someone else, but he never resurfaced.

It happened at Haddam Meadows State Park.

Rescue teams were called there just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The teen was described as wearing black shorts, no shirt and no lifejacket when he jumped into the river to try and save an acquaintance. However, officials said he never came back up.

Connecticut state police, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's EnCon police and several local fire departments were called in to help.

The Coast Guard also assisted. Its helicopter hovered overhead as drivers, boaters and jet skiers were used to search the waters in hopes of finding the teen.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with Eyewitness News on Sunday night were visibly rattled by what happened.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.