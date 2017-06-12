Teen who never resurfaced in Haddam was trying to save sister

Crews began searching for a 17-year-old boy after he jumped into the Connecticut River in Haddam on Sunday night. (WFSB)

Emergency crews were back out on the waters of the Connecticut River on Monday to continue the search for a 17-year-old Meriden boy.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the teen dove into the river in Haddam on Sunday night to try and rescue his sister, but he never resurfaced.

It happened at Haddam Meadows State Park.

On Monday, officials identified the teen as Jay Agli, of Meriden. School officials say he is a student at Platt High School.

Crews were out searching most of the day Monday, and will continue until sundown.

"It gets deep fast and the current is very quick around the island," said Art Christianson of Chester.

Christianson said he walks his dogs almost every day at the state park.

"A lot of people come here to picnic who don't realize that and they get out on the sandbar and it's peaceful and you're knee deep in water or no water at all," he said. "You take four steps off the edge and it's a whole different story."

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's EnCon police, they believe it started with a wake from a passing boat that knocked a 19-year-old woman off of the sandbar, which DEEP called a non-designated swim area.

Her 17-year-old brother went into the water after her, as did another family member.

DEEP said they were in water that was well over their heads.

"All of them were taken by the current," said Col. Kyle Overturf, EnCon police. "A passerby in a vessel came and rescued the 19-year-old sister and another family member."

However, the 17-year-old was nowhere to be found.

Multiple 911 calls were placed.

Rescue teams were called there just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The teen was described as wearing black shorts, no shirt, and no life jacket.

Connecticut state police, EnCon police, and several local fire departments were called in to help.

The Coast Guard also assisted. Its helicopter hovered overhead as drivers, boaters and jet skiers were used to search the waters in hopes of finding the teen.

Eyewitnesses who spoke with Eyewitness News on Sunday night were visibly rattled by what happened.

Police asked the Good Samaritan who helped rescue the sister to come forward to they can better piece together what happened.

