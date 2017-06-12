Another scorcher, possible storms on tap for Tuesday

Monday turned out to be another hot one, as forecasted, and the heat continues on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Melissa Cole said temperatures reached 94 degrees at Bradley International Airport, but the record was not broken there. It was set in 1973 with a reading of 97 degrees.

A record was broken for Bridgeport, where temperatures reached 93 on Monday. The record was 92 and was set also in 1973.

An air quality alert has also been issued for Monday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for sensitive groups.

Cole said there will be little relief from the heat Monday night since dew point temps will be in the upper 60s and temperatures will only go down to the 70s.

"Without a fan or air conditioning, having a comfortable sleep will be quite difficult," Cole said.

If temperatures rise into the 90s again on Tuesday, it would mark the third consecutive day. That would make the event an official heat wave.

"While tomorrow will be another hot and humid day, changes will be taking place," Cole said.

A cold front is expected to move through the state, but the timing is tricky.

One model says the front will arrive during the mid-afternoon.

"This timing should permit readings inland to reach into the low-90s again; however, if the front arrives a few hours earlier, 90 degrees will not be achieved, in which case we will not have had the three straight 90 degree days necessary for an official heat wave," Cole said.

Channel 3 meteorologists will be keeping an eye on the threat for storms on Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has the state in a "marginal risk" for severe weather on Tuesday, but it appears the atmosphere will be lacking strong wind energy aloft, Cole said.

"Without this energy providing shear, organized thunderstorms would have a harder time forming, meaning we do not expect widespread strong or severe thunderstorms tomorrow," Cole said, adding that some storms could produce torrential downpours and gusty winds, possibly with some hail.

Pleasant weather returns for both Wednesday and Thursday.

The end of the week, however, looks a bit unsettled.

