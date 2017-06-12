Steamy day on tap as potential heat wave continues

Monday was forecasted to be another hot one.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said temperatures should once again surpass the 90 degree mark.

"[Monday] may be slightly hotter than [Sunday]," Haney said. "The 'core' of the heat will come as high pressure continues to control the weather."

Sunday, the official high was 94 degrees in Hartford. In Bridgeport, it was 91. No records were broken.

The high for Monday may reach 95 away in central Connecticut, which would mark the first time it's done so in five years.

"Again, we will have ample sun with only a few high clouds," Haney said. "These conditions will help to send the mercury into the mid-90s away from the coast, while readings remain slightly cooler near the shoreline – perhaps mid-80s."

The record for June 12 in Hartford is 97, which was set in 1973. In Bridgeport, it's 92 from 1973.

An air quality alert has also been issued for Monday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If temperatures rise into the 90s again on Tuesday, it would mark the third consecutive day. That would make the event an official heat wave.

"Tuesday will be hot and humid, as well," Haney said. "But, [Tuesday] will also be a 'transition day' with a cold front approaching and threatening scattered showers and thunderstorms."

Timing the front is tricky, Haney said.

As of Monday morning's forecast, most of the forecast models showed the front arriving during the mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

"This timing should permit readings inland to reach into the low-90s again," Haney said. "However, if the front arrives a few hours earlier, 90 degrees may not be achieved."

If that's the case, no heat wave.

With the front and the steamy air, the Eyewitness News will be keeping an eye on the strength of any storms that arise.

"It appears that the atmosphere will be lacking strong wind energy aloft," Haney said. "Without this energy providing shear, organized thunderstorms would have a harder time forming, which suggests severe weather would not necessarily be a problem."

Pleasant weather returns for both Wednesday and Thursday.

The end of the week, however, looks a bit unsettled.

