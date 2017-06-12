Best and worst states for working dads: Where CT ranks

Nearly 93 percent of fathers who have young children also work quite a bit, according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website came up with a list of the best and worst states for working dads.

On it, Connecticut ranked first.

Its economic and social well-being rank was 8, work-life balance rank was 4, child care rank was 6 and health rank was 5.

Those metrics contributed to the state's top ranking, WalletHub said.

Researchers said they looked at the 50 states and the District of Columbia and compared them across 22 metrics like child-care costs and share of men in "good or better health."

Rounding out the top three were Minnesota and Vermont.

Here's the entire top 10.

The worst states, according to WalletHub, were West Virginia, Nevada and Mississippi.

Check out the complete list here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.