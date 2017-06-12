Best and worst states for working dads: Where CT ranks

Mississippi authorities are investigating two separate crime scenes after the gruesome discoveries of a severed head and a headless body.g ...More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >
Emergency crews were called to Haddam Meadows State Park on Sunday for the report of a missing swimmer.More >
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl.More >
Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill got a big surprise at their wedding reception late Saturday night: a visit from President Donald Trump.More >
The Joker ride at Six Flags New England got stuck on Sunday afternoon.More >
A parachutist has died after a "hard landing" in Ellington on Sunday morning.More >
Emergency crews said they will be back out on the waters of the Connecticut River on Monday morning to continue the search for a 17-year-old Meriden boy.More >
A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on clothing they wore.More >
