Shelton police investigating death of infant

Shelton police said they are investigating the death of an infant at a home on Division Avenue.

Police said they were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call reporting the 4 month old child was not breathing.

Police and EMS immediately responded and rendered the child first aid.

The infant was rushed to an area hospital but later pronounced dead.

Police have not released any further details and the said they are actively investigating the incident.

