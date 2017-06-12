PD: State police trooper arrested for bar assault in Mystic

A Connecticut State Police Trooper was arrested after police said he hit a customer in the face multiple times at a restaurant/bar in Mystic early Saturday morning.

Waterford resident, 52-year-old Jeff Meninno was charged with second-degree assault, breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Police said the arrest of Meninno comes after a fight at Chapter One Restaurant, Bar and Grill around 1 a.m. Meninno is accused of hitting "another patron in the face several times." Police said that patron was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Meninno was arrested at his Waterford home after police said he left Chapter One Restaurant, Bar and Grill.

State police said Meninno "had his police powers suspended pending the outcome of the investigation." Police have confiscated the badge and gun of Meninno. The incident was "referred to the Connecticut State Police Bureau of Professional Standards."

Meninno was released on a $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at New London Superior Court on June 20.

