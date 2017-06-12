'Dollar Tree grandpa bandit' hits New Haven store

New Haven police said a man dubbed the "Dollar Tree grandpa bandit" struck a store in their city over the weekend.

They said he hit the store on Universal Drive at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

He entered the story armed with a handgun and a stun gun.

Police said he forced the store's two employees into an office before emptying the registers and a safe.

They said they believe the same suspect has robbed stores across the country from New York to Idaho.

He's described as a white man with short hair and a mustache who stands between 5'10 and 6' tall. He weighs about 200 pounds.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-239-5321.

