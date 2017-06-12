Ma. girl uses 'Hunger Games' to rescue friend with leg wound

A 12-year-old Massachusetts girl used what she learned about creating a tourniquet from "The Hunger Games" to rescue her friend.
The Gloucester Times reports Mackenzie George was playing in a Gloucester marsh with friends June 3 when she slipped and cut her calf open. Megan Gething jumped in to action and tied a pair of shorts around her friend's leg to slow blood loss, using a tip she learned from the young adult science fiction novels.
Megan says all that was going through her mind was helping "Kenzie."
The injured girl was transported to a hospital, where doctors were able to rule out muscle or nerve damage following surgery.
Mackenzie's father says doctors expect a complete recovery in a month.
The Georges say they're thankful for Megan's help.
Information from: Gloucester (Mass.) Daily Times, click here.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2017, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.