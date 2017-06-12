Milford police seek missing teen

A 17-year-old girl from Milford has been reported missing.

According to police, Sonye Collins was last seen on Saturday.

They described her as standing 5'7" tall, weighing 120 pounds and having brown eyes with long black partially dyed purple hair.

Collins was wearing a multi-colored top, blue jeans shorts and sneakers.

Police called Collins a "habitual runaway" with ties to Waterbury.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Milford police at 203-0878-6551, 203-878-6303 or 203- 783-4766. Tips on the case can also be emailed to gdelmonte@ci.milford.ct.us.

