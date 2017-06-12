PD: Massachusetts woman arrested for trespassing after being 'grazed' by train

A woman was injured after authorities said she was struck by a freight train in Windsor Locks on Friday night.

A Massachusetts woman was arrested after getting hit by a freight train in Windsor Locks on Friday night.

Police charged 30-year-old Kara Murphy, of Springfield, Ma., with third-degree trespassing by Amtrak Police.

The arrest of Murphy comes after officers were called to a report of a stopped train in the area of Main Street and the Route 140 bridge around 6:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an injured woman, who was later determined to be Murphy.

Police said Murphy had been "grazed" by the train and had "minor abrasions." She refused medical treatment, according to police.

Murphy, according to police, was "uncooperative" and "provided officers with false names."

Once in custody, police said Murphy became "physically combative" with officers and was restrained by them.

Murphy was wanted for failure to appear after an arrest on charges of interfering with police, driving while impaired and operating under a suspension. She is also facing new interfering with police charges from the Windsor Locks Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation by Amtrak and Windsor Locks police.

Murphy was being held on a $20,000 bond.

