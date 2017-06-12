Driver who struck and killed 20 geese will likely face charges

Police in Waterbury are searching for a driver who struck and killed a large group of geese.

A driver reportedly hit more than 20 geese near Lakewood Park Sunday morning. Police say they received a call about the incident around 5:35 a.m.

In that area, the city has signs up displaying that geese cross often

"All the time, we stop, let them go by, once a while get out, clap my hands, get going, so someone else doesn't hit them,” said Michael Cestaro of Waterbury, who said he was crushed when he heard what happened.

While the driver kept going, they left behind the car's front bumper, along with the license plate.

She wasn’t behind the wheel when this happened, but Waterbury police say they've arrested the owner of the car, Jessica Delorenzo of Waterbury, for a number of motor vehicle charges

"She has some responsibility to make sure the car follows Connecticut motor vehicle law, this car did flee the scene of an accident, so there is some evading responsibility and there were also some significant administrative issues with the registration and the insurance on the vehicle,” said Waterbury Deputy Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

Police said they believe they know who was behind the wheel, and said the driver will likely face criminal charges, including cruelty to animals.

"It’s difficult to believe someone would not see 20 geese crossing the road at one time, and trying to make some type of evasive road to not strike those animals, but it doesn't look good,” Spagnolo said.

Waterbury police, along with officers from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are investigating.

